New Uzin Product Guide Now Available

UFloor Systems has announced the release of the new 2017 Uzin brand Product Guide of Installation Systems for floor coverings. Included in this new edition are detailed descriptions of Uzin’s current product range, along with the new product offerings for moisture mitigation, primers, crack mitigation, leveling accessories and adhesives. Product packaging has also been updated to reflect the production of their main leveling compound products at their first U.S. manufacturing facility in Dover, DE. New product reference case studies, one at the Ritz Carlton in Philadelphia, PA, and another in Chicago, IL, feature Uzin contractor partners on real projects using Uzin product systems. The new guide can be viewed online at uzin.us, or it can be obtained at local Uzin distributor partners around the U.S.

For more information, visit www.uzin.us.