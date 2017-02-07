Bostik’s “DNG 2017” Video Provides Updates on Design ‘N Gather

Bostik, Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of adhesives and sealants, has produced an energized video presentation focusing on Design ‘N Gather 2017.

Created by Artaic Innovative Mosaic and sponsored by Bostik, DNG 2017 invites forward-thinking architects, designers and mosaic design enthusiasts to submit “beyond the threshold of imagination” designs for a sizable, backlit, mosaic mural to be permanently installed at the Hyde Bellagio nightclub Las Vegas. Their challenge will be to come up with a creative, tour de force for what is planned to be one of the most photographed "Selfie Studios" in the world. Entrants will qualify to win various attractive prizes, including the grand prize: an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Paris, France.

“It’s going to be one of the most photographed mosaics in the entire world,” said Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “So within Hyde, we’re basically transforming an already existing space into an even more glamorous selfie studio.”

Last year’s winner, Nicole Kohri added, “My advice to this year’s contestants is to go with what you’d like to see at the venue. DNG has been a wonderful experience, to say the least.”

DNG 2017 is quick, easy and free to enter. Registration is required, and participation is open to applicants from all design backgrounds including professionals, students and design enthusiasts. All submissions must be received no later than March 24, 2017. An esteemed panel of industry-specific experts will select the ten finalists and ultimately, the grand prize winner.

A highly visible gallery consisting of DNG finalists will be on display at AIA Convention 2017 in Orlando, FL, April 27th to 29th. This same collection will also be showcased at HD Expo in Las Vegas, NV, May 3rd to 5th. Ultimately, the grand prize winner will be unveiled at an exclusive VIP event sponsored by Bostik at Hyde Bellagio on May 4th.

Dr. Ted Acworth, CEO/founder of Artaic, summed it all up by stating, “The winning mosaic really has to ‘pop’ and be incredibly beautiful in order to fit the level of a space like that of Hyde.”

For more information, visit www.bostik.com/us.