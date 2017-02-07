Juli Bacon Named NAHB Professional Women in Building Council Chair

Juli Bacon, owner of JB Consulting Systems LLC and Bacon Maintenance Services LLC in Woodinville, WA, was recently sworn in as the 2017 chair of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Professional Women in Building (PWB) Council.

"Ensuring that women understand they have a place at the table and helping them find a way to get to that place at the table in construction is really important to me," said Bacon. "We have a lot of young women wanting to know how to get there, and my goal as the PWB chair is to help them in the most efficient way possible."

As chair of the PWB Council, Bacon will manage the council's business and represent the interests of the council members throughout NAHB. Building leadership strategies for women in the construction industry and setting up a mentoring program for women in construction will be Bacon's focus for 2017 as the council begins the first year of its new strategic plan.

In addition to her role at JB Consulting systems and Bacon Maintenance Services, Bacon is also a partner in her joint venture, JJ BizWorks, and a minority owner in Routec Industries LLC. Bacon recently expanded her consulting practice into other states.

In 2013, Bacon was recognized nationally by her peers with the PWB Woman of the Year award. She has received similar recognition over the years from her local PWB council and local association, and was the Building Industry Association of Washington's Associate of the Year in 2005. Bacon is dedicated to mentoring other women in business and gives back to her community through her own and her children's volunteer efforts.

For more information, visit www.nahb.org/whypwb.