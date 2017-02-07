Pallmann Updates YouTube Channel

Pallmann has announced that it has updated its Pallmann USA YouTube channel. The library of product instructional videos has increased, and many of the videos are now also available in Spanish.

"We are very pleased to add to our instructional product video library through this social media platform," said Josh Neuberger, marketing manager for Pallmann. "The ability for Pallmann users to have access to this resource digitally further reflects the commitment of Pallmann to providing the best technical support for our customers."

All videos can be found under the Pallmann USA YouTube channel or at www.pallmann.us.

For more information, visit www.pallmann.us.