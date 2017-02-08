Interface Expands Modular Flooring Business with New Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Interface, Inc., a manufacturer of modular carpet, announced it is entering the hard surface flooring category to complement its broad range of modular carpet tiles. This category expansion will help the company better serve architects and designers, end-user customers and flooring dealers with a fully integrated collection of hard and soft tiles that seamlessly fit together in Interface’s modular design system.

Developed with thoughtful consideration for design, performance and sustainability best practices, Interface’s first curated collection of Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) works seamlessly with its carpet tiles. This allows customers to explore new design possibilities and create rich textural experiences across virtually all types of applications.

“Our customers know they can count on Interface to deliver innovative, trend-setting carpet tile designs, and we know they often want or need to mix hard and soft flooring in spaces they create for their clients. We’re ready to bring our design expertise and systems thinking to hard surfaces, making it much easier for our customers to work with a single modular flooring partner,” said Jay Gould, president and COO of Interface.

Design Trends & Inspiration

Several commercial design trends are playing a role in Interface’s expansion into modular resilient flooring. The transformation of the modern workplace is dominating corporate office design conversations today. It is driving fresh thinking around the use of mixed materials to create zones for different types of work, whether focused, collaborative or spaces that have more of a residential feel, blurring the lines between home and work.

In corporate office, hospitality, education and other commercial segments, designers are bringing in varied textures, colors and patterns inspired by distressed, reclaimed and exposed materials, and looking to use lighter tones in flooring to increase light reflection, applying biophilic design theories to their spaces. These design trends are reflected in Interface’s new LVT product offerings.

“This is an exciting time for our company and marks the first time in more than 10 years that Interface has globally expanded into a new category,” continued Gould. “Creating a substantial market presence with complementary hard surface products is a key priority in our strategic growth plan. Our new LVT products are already resonating strongly with customers in our initial market tests over the past six months. We look forward to better serving current and new customers with our integrated flooring solutions.”

For more information, visit www.interface.com