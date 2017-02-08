WFCA Announces Winners of 2017 Gold Standard Awards

Scott Humphrey, CEO, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), has announced the annual winners of the Gold Standard Award, which recognizes stores that have created an outstanding consumer retail experience. In the category including retailers with sales over $10 million, Sergenian’s Floor Covering based in Madison, WI, took home the honors. In the under $10 million category, Classique Floors & Tile based in Portland, OR, was recognized.

The first place winner in the over $10 million category received a choice of one of the following: two-day on-site custom CFI carpet seaming class, two-day on-site custom sales training or one-year online WFCA University tuition. The first place winner in the under $10 million category received the same options as above but only a single day of classes.

In addition to the recognized winners, each award category recognized 2nd and 3rd place recipients. Second place winners in both categories received six months online WFCA University tuition while the 3rd place winners in both categories were honored with three months tuition to WFCA University online. Additional winners included:

Over $10 million:

2nd place – Coles Fine Flooring (San Diego, CA)

3rd place – Carpetland USA (Davenport, IA)

Under $10 million:

2nd place – Independent Carpet One (Westland, MI)

3rd place – Brian’s Flooring & Design (Birmingham, AL)

To receive the Gold Standard Award in either category, companies are reviewed and judged based on:

Knowledge – ensuring a knowledgeable management and staff who work to remain informed on the state of the industry at all times

Customer Service – providing courteous service and offering customers help throughout the purchase and after-purchase processes

Quality of Store Image – a clean, professional, well maintained store must be presented both inside and out at all times

Code of Conduct - the facility must adhere to the WFCA Code of Conduct.

A company also must be a member of the WFCA, have been in business for at least three years and have a clear Better Business Bureau report.

To be considered, applicants must complete a multiple-page submission form and present multimedia marketing materials and other collateral that is factored into the review process. The submission deadline for the 2017 award was December 31, 2016.

For more information, visit wfca-pro.org.