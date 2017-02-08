Decorative Surface Solution Group Welcomes New Suppliers

The Decorative Surface Solution Group (DSSG) welcomes new member suppliers United Terrazzo Supply and Laticrete to the organization, increasing its coverage across key product areas for members.

“DSSG continues to attract best in class suppliers, and we are pleased to welcome two more - industry leader in the green flooring and façade market, Laticrete, and in the terrazzo supply business, United Terrazzo Supply Co., to our elite group.” said Curt Thompson, president and CEO of DSSG. “These businesses are both long-time family owned businesses that have a special dedication to their products, customers and employees. We think they bring a tremendous amount of value to the DSSG membership.”

The Decorative Surface Solutions Group is heavily focused on the rapidly expanding architectural concrete and decorative flooring solutions market. DSSG members typify top quality flooring contractors which include polished concrete, concrete topping slabs, terrazzo, epoxies and other hybrid flooring choices. DSSG’s contractors are hand-picked by the board of directors and are considered the elite-of-the-elite. That’s why members get special access to key supplier member executives as well as their in-house technical gurus. Those connections combined to form a very powerful network to learn from, enjoy mutual growth and participate in charting the course of this market segment.

While focused on bringing some of the most innovative and important suppliers to together, DSSG is also focused on and very much set up as a group buying organization combining the benefits of buyer aggregation and loyalty to the supplier partners. “We know there are direct business advantages to suppliers and to the contractor members,” noted Mike Scanlin, CEO of United Terrazzo Supply. “When we work closely together we provide access to latest materials and techniques that allow contractors to go after new business. In turn they reward us with loyalty and additional growth for us as well.”

For more information, visit www.decorativesurfacesolutions.com.