Välinge Signs Agreement with Tubaobao

Välinge has entered into a global non-exclusive license agreement with Dehua TB New Decoration Material Co., Ltd., known under the brand name Tubaobao (Baby Rabbit). The agreement entitles the company to use Välinge locking systems for both short and long sides of the company’s flooring products.

Välinge is very pleased to announce that the Chinese premium flooring producer Tubaobao has decided to implement locking technologies from Välinge as a first step in a technology collaboration between the companies. Tubaobao signed the license agreement after thorough evaluation of other available options on the market. The company will now produce flooring with the 5G system on the short side and the 2G system on the long side, thereby enabling fast and easy installation of its flooring products.

