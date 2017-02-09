Custom Enhances Mobile Access to Product Information

Custom Building Products, a provider of flooring preparation products and tile and stone installation systems, recently unveiled a “made for iPad” version of its interactive mobile app, and optimized its website for all mobile devices. The increased availability of product and service information through mobile technology allows the company to effectively and efficiently accommodate the needs of tile installers, contractors, specifiers, architects, designers, distributors, retailers, homeowners and other customers.

“The use of smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices is a growing trend in the tile industry, so optimizing the website and extending the app to tablets was critical,” said Reeve Haldeman, corporate vice-president of marketing and retail sales for Custom Building Products.

“These mobile environments should make it easy to select the right products for every phase of tile projects from anywhere. In addition, educational videos, project case studies, coverage calculators and other useful tools are easily accessible through these mobile resources.”

Built for use on iPhones, iPads and Android tablets and smartphones, the free mobile app provides a robust menu of interactive options that are helpful for installing, protecting and maintaining tile and stone. The Custom Building Products mobile-optimized website features navigation that directs contractors, distributors, architects, designers and homeowners through a customized user-experience.

Both mobile resources feature the following elements:

Products: descriptions with features and benefits; technical data sheets and safety data sheets that can be downloaded or e-mailed to the user or shared with an associate

Color selector: color options for all of Custom’s grouts including Fusion Pro, Prism, CEG Lite, CEG-IG, Polyblend and SimpleGrout

Material calculator: helps users determine the correct amount of surface prep material, setting material and grout based on surface area, tile and stone dimensions and grout joint thickness. This tool allows for more precise calculations based on the unique attributes of the tile installation

Videos: Customs’s video library including its top five tips series

Where to buy: geo-targeted locations that sell Custom and Aqua Mix products

Contact us: one-touch access to customer service and technical support by phone and email

Search: product identification and access based on key search terms

For more information, visit www.CustomBuildingProducts.com.