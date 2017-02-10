Coatings for Industry Offers Free Wearcoat Guide to Installers

Coatings for Industry, a manufacturer of industrial, architectural and aerospace coatings, now offers an installer-friendly brochure that highlights and compares attributes of all of its Wearcoat products in one document.

The 14-page, full-color brochure highlights 19 primers, surfacers, mid-coats and top-coats, and includes an easy-to-read, fold-out chart matching products to nearly any application. The brochure also exhibits a variety of completed floors in various environments.

Designed to be used as a sales tool for floor coating professionals, products are shown as systems such as Sand Broadcast, Quartz Broadcast and Metallic Pigmented. The brochure also includes graphic representations of textures and available standard colors throughout the Wearcoat line.

“In our many years as a leading supplier of industrial floor coatings, we’ve never had a single piece of literature containing every Wearcoat product, until now,” said CFI president Kevin Klotz. “We expect this will become a handy resource for our dedicated installers, and open everyone’s eyes to products they might not have been fully aware of.”

For more information, visit cficoatings.com.