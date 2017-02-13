Roadware Concrete Repair hits Two Million Views

Roadware maintains a YouTube video channel which shows its products in action. This month the channel surpassed two million views. The YouTube channel currently has over 50 in-house produced videos showing simple concrete crack repair, to advanced decorative and exposed aggregate concrete repairs. Two million views accounts for about 3.8 million watched minutes, which is about 63,000 hours of watch time.

For more information, visit http://www.concretemender.com/wp/.