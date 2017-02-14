CFI Offers New Certification

The Certified Floorcovering Installers (CFI) is offering its completely redesigned flooring inspector courses, including a new certification class entitled “Substrate Subfloor Prep Inspection”.

Registration is $450, but the first 15 people will receive a $100 discount. Be the first to have what will be the most recognized inspection certification in the industry.

Prevent claims by identifying problem areas and offering solutions and take the first step into a career in floor coverings inspections.

The course will run February 28, 2017 to March 1, 2017 at the CFI training facility, just outside of Dallas, TX.

Later courses will cover proper report writing and in-depth carpet inspection.

For more information, visit cfiinstallers.com.