Pallmann to Host Magic Oil 2K Inspirational Days
Pallmann announced that it will be hosting three Magic Oil 2K Inspirational Days with Lockwood Flooring February 28th, March 1st and March 2nd. Dates and times are listed below. Pallmann territory manager, Gene Jarka will be demonstrating the unique finish properties of Magic Oil 2K and showcasing new Inspirational color blends. Lunch will be provided at all events. To register or inquire more details, please contact Jarka at 630-744-9026 or gene.jarka@pallmann.us.
February 28th, 2017
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Lockwood Flooring – Oklahoma City
201 N Harvard Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73127
March 1st, 2017
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Lockwood Flooring – Kansas City
14925 W 99th Street
Lenexa, KS 66215
March 2nd, 2017
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
National Wood Flooring Association Headquarters
111 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
For more information, visit www.pallmann.us.
