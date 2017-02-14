Mohawk's Mike Zoellner Announces Retirement

As Mohawk’s vice president of marketing services Mike Zoellner celebrates his 40th anniversary with the company, he announces his retirement from Mohawk Industries, ending a successful 40-year career in the flooring industry.

With dual degrees in applied math and computer science, Zoellner started his career as a software developer for Cort Furniture Rental, then owned by Mohawk Industries. In 1982, he began his career in the flooring industry, serving various roles in operations at Mohawk, including customer service, samples, production planning, supply chain management, sales and, eventually, the leader of information services.

“Operations gave me a solid foundation and vast understanding of the business,” Zoellner said. In the natural progression of his career, Zoellner changed gears and entered the marketing division of Mohawk Industries in 1996. The next 20 years would be a period of growth in Mohawk’s history with the company actively buying brands such as Horizon, Karastan, Bigelow, Galaxy and Aladdin, to name a few. As newly appointed director of marketing for Mohawk, Zoellner played a leading role in the integration of these companies into Mohawk, including the Floorscapes launch in 1999. His unique ability to create a collaborative, team-centered work environment transformed Mohawk marketing.

Today, as the vice president of marketing services, Zoellner leads associates in the strategy and implementation of the organization’s award-winning training, digital lead generation and retailer support services. His team has consistently ranked in Training Magazine’s Top 125 and, most recently, earned Google Certification—the first U.S. manufacturer to earn the prestigious designation.

Over the years, Zoellner also has offered his time and valued expertise to multiple industry organizations. He has sat on the boards of The Carpet & Rug Institute (CRI), World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and Floorcovering Consumer Credit Association (FCCA).

“Not only is Mike Zoellner an all-around inspirational person, but he has made significant contributions to the Mohawk organization over the years as well as the flooring industry, in general,” said Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “On behalf of Mohawk Industries, I’d like to thank Mike for his years of dedicated service.”

In retirement, Zoellner will hardly sit still. “The most rewarding aspect of my career has been mentoring others and watching them accomplish more than they thought they could,” he explained. “I can see myself coaching others in this next chapter of my life.”

And, no doubt, Zoellner will continue in the sports he loves. An avid runner and cyclist, he has completed more than 200 races and logged thousands of miles. He and three friends set a world record when they biked from California to Georgia in six days. Zoellner has qualified for six U.S. Triathlon teams and participated on four. In 1996, Zoellner had the honor of carrying the Olympic torch at the start of the Atlanta games. And in 1999, 2000 and 2005 he participated in the Ironman World Championships.

