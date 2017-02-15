Floor Install News

Flooring Association Northwest Names Board President

Mike Ericson
February 15, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring distributors / flooring industry associations / flooring industry news / flooring retailers
Reprints
No Comments

Mike Ericson, architectural representative for Daltile, was named as the 2017 board president of Flooring Association Northwest. Other officers are: Heidi Cronin (Cronin Co.) – president emeritus, Bryan Goffe (Double Eagle Interiors) – vice-president and Matt O’Haleck (Hammond Knoll) – treasurer/secretary. Board members are Jack Bramson (Pental Marble), Russ Sanderlin (Seattle’s Best Floors), Chris Sessum (E.C.S. Floor Coverings), John Gallup (Schonox HPS), Michael Goria (Prime Supply Flooring), Patrick Rooney (Division 9 Flooring) and executive director, Tish Gasparich.

For more information, visit flooringassociation.org.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.