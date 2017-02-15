Flooring Association Northwest Names Board President
Mike Ericson, architectural representative for Daltile, was named as the 2017 board president of Flooring Association Northwest. Other officers are: Heidi Cronin (Cronin Co.) – president emeritus, Bryan Goffe (Double Eagle Interiors) – vice-president and Matt O’Haleck (Hammond Knoll) – treasurer/secretary. Board members are Jack Bramson (Pental Marble), Russ Sanderlin (Seattle’s Best Floors), Chris Sessum (E.C.S. Floor Coverings), John Gallup (Schonox HPS), Michael Goria (Prime Supply Flooring), Patrick Rooney (Division 9 Flooring) and executive director, Tish Gasparich.
For more information, visit flooringassociation.org.
