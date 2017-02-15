Domotex asia/Chinafloor 2017 Showcases Flooring Technology

Domotex asia/Chinafloor has secured its place as the leading trade show in Asia-Pacific for innovation in flooring, especially for new and emerging categories like LVT and WPC.

Part of it comes from a willingness to experiment with new processes and product configurations combined with state-of-the-art manufacturing. You only have to look at LVT and, more recently, WPC to see the impact that innovation is having on the global flooring market.

Here at home, LVT is projected to grow at 15% and more for the next several years. And while domestic mills certainly had a hand in the creation and development of LVT, it has been the Chinese and other Asian companies that have pushed this technology further forward.

And don&rsqo;t forget hardwood. Attendees of last year’s show saw hardwood planks that stretch four, even five meters and more. Add wider planks that capture consumers’ imagination and you have a traditional category that continues to show it can keep up with the pace of technological change.

Soon, the second delegation of leading North American distributors will meet with suppliers from China and Asia for a week-long event that will include guided factory tours and previews of product and new emerging technologies. As part of the tour, they will have the opportunity to meet with exhibitors of the 19th edition of Domotex asia/Chinafloor, which will take place March 21 to 23, 2017, in Shanghai, China.

The 2017 delegation will include some of North America’s leading distribution companies, including Diamond W, Apollo, Wanke Cascade, A-M Supply, Abraham Linc, Horizon Forest Products and others.

For more information visit www.domotexasiachinafloor.com.