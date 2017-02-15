Aspecta to Sponsor Keynote Address at Neocon

How can a better tomorrow be achieved, one with renewable cities and more efficient and responsive buildings? The 2017 NeoCon Conference Program headliners will address this question at NeoCon, June 12 to 14, 2017 at The Mart in Chicago, IL. Aspecta by Metroflor is the sponsor of the presentation by keynote speaker Jessica Green, a scientist and founding director of the Biology and the Built Environment (BioBE) Center.

Jessica is a world-renowned scientist inspiring people to think about bacteria in entirely new ways. As founding director of the BioBE Center, she works with architects and engineers to advance the public’s understanding of how microbial communities assemble, interact, evolve and influence public health. She is also co-founder and CTO of Phylagen, a DNA data harvesting and analytics company. In her presentation, Green will explore how the microbial blueprint of human beings, homes, cities and forests impacts the world and the future. Green is currently spearheading efforts to model urban spaces as complex ecosystems that house trillions of diverse microorganisms interacting with each other, with humans, and with their environment.

Said Rochelle Routman, Metroflor’s chief sustainability officer, “We are captivated by Jessica’s vision for the future of public welfare and urban design: to promote sustainability, human health and well-being. These are core values that we share at Metroflor, so it feels like a natural fit to encourage Jessica’s message.” The sponsorship of Jessica’s speech reflects Metroflor’s growing interest in biophilic design – the emerging discipline that addresses the relationship between nature, human biology and the design of the built environment to promote health and well-being. Said Routman, “There is such synergy between the philosophy of biophilia and Jessica’s understanding of how we are intimately connected with each other and even the smallest forms of life. I encourage everyone to attend this speech, as Jessica will explore the beauty in the order of living things and how as humans we are dependent upon it to safeguard our collective place in the world.”

For more information, visit www.neocon.com.