Crossville Distribution Division Launches New Brand Identity

Crossville Tile & Stone, the distribution division of Crossville Inc., announced today that it has changed its name to Crossville Studios and is unveiling a refreshed brand identity that reflects its growth and transformation, while celebrating the history and heritage of the Crossville legacy.

According to David Koenig, vice president and general manager of Crossville Studios, the rebranding project is the result of many months of strategic planning, precipitated by recent acquisitions that significantly increased the company’s market reach.

“With each acquisition, we’ve not only expanded our geographic territory, but more importantly, we’ve added valuable talent to our team and broadened our product offering,” Koenig said. “The company has changed significantly over the past 15 months, so the timing was right to refresh our brand and develop an identity that would better reflect who we are today and where we’re going.”

The division’s new name retains the Crossville nomenclature because of the equity it holds within the industry, while the term “Studios” was chosen to reflect a heightened emphasis on the design experience.

“A studio is a collaborative destination where creative minds come together to design beautiful spaces,” Koenig said. “We offer beautifully designed products, innovative environments, and a knowledgeable and passionate team ready to guide customers in their selection of surfaces. We are committed to being the company customers choose when they want to explore the very best in surfacing design.”

Tim Curran, co-president of the Curran Group, the holding company that owns Crossville Studios, states that the rebranding is just one of many enhancements on the docket for this growing business.

“We’re constantly improving to not only answer the demands of a busy marketplace but to lead the way into the future of surfacing distribution—always, our goal is to keep an unwavering focus on the needs and desires of our customers,” Curran said.

Curran and Koenig agree that Crossville Studios is positioned for strategic growth in both the short and long term.

“We’re poised for targeted growth for our company—growth that will come thanks to the root system of our corporate foundation and the dedication of employees at all of our branches,” Koenig said.

Immediate steps to launching the new identity include the introduction of a more contemporary logo, a refreshed color palette, and a new tagline: “Spectacular Surfaces." Social Media links will change to reflect the name, and the new website—crossvillestudios.com—launches today with a number of site improvements to better meet the needs of customers.

Email addresses for Crossville Studios are also changing. Associates may now be reached at “[first name initial last name]@crossvillestudios.com”.

The changes are effective immediately and will be implemented across all aspects of the company’s marketing initiatives throughout 2017.

To find more information, visit crossvillestudios.com.