Mohawk Industries Named Top Employer

Mohawk Industries has been recognized by the Top Employer Institute as achieving "Top Employer" status in the Americas group.

Based in the Netherlands, the Top Employer Institute is a global enterprise that conducts an objective certification process, beginning with a best practices survey that covers 600 HR topics to assess candidates on international standards including the following criteria:

Talent strategy

Workforce planning

On-boarding

Learning and development

Performance management

Leadership development

Career and succession management

Compensation and benefits

Culture

After the survey is completed, the answers are validated and documented by an independent third-party auditor to ensure the integrity of the procedures, processes, systems and data.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Top Employer Institute and are proud to earn this certification that highlights our commitment to employees,” said Paul White, Mohawk senior director of talent acquisition. “An integral part of our culture at Mohawk is maintaining a safe, fair and respectful workplace where employees have opportunities to take advantage of learning opportunities and wellness programs.”

To date, the Top Employer Institute has certified approximately 1200 companies in 116 countries. Mohawk is the first and only flooring company in North or South America to be certified as a Top Employer, a distinction that White linked to the company’s core culture.

“At Mohawk, we consistently invest in our future, not only in product innovation, manufacturing and logistics, but also in our people, through training, professional development, safety programs, wellness initiatives and customizable benefits packages,” White said. “That sense of dedication and empowerment is echoed throughout the company in our drive for perpetual innovation, respectful teamwork and excellence in all processes.”

Community involvement, world-class safety standards, award-winning training, customizable benefits packages and a nationally recognized apprenticeship program are all part of Mohawk’s holistic value proposition for employees, which recently led to Forbes rating Mohawk as the top flooring manufacturer on the magazine’s annual list of America’s Best Large Employers.

To learn more, visit mohawkcareers.com.