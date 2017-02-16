MIA and BSI Announce New Board Presidents

Jon Lancto of Big Fish Consulting, and Daniel Wood of Lurvey Landscape Supply, have been named MIA and BSI presidents.

Together they will govern the 2017 MIA+BSI board and oversee the second year of the joint venture of MIA and BSI.

“I am eager to serve the Building Stone Institute in its second year of coming together with MIA," said Wood. "Looking forward, the combined association has so much value and opportunity to offer the membership and the natural stone industry. I have been extremely impressed with the passion and commitment to excellence within both organizations, as well as our combined commitment to make this the best natural stone organization in the world.”

Lancto added, "During the upcoming year, we will guide our combined association to further its efforts to educate not just our members but also the design community about the benefits of using natural stone. Staying true to our mission, we will advocate for the design community to understand the benefits and design possibilities of natural stone and give them the advantage of specifying the most beautiful material money can buy.”

The 2017 MIA+BSI Board of Directors includes: Bruce Knaphus (KEPCO+), Robert Barnes III (Dee Brown), Rob Teel (Continental Quarries), Ali Kader (EGY-MAR), Dacia Woodworth (Materials Marketing), Greg Osterhout (Northern Stone Supply), Aaron Hicken (Delta Stone Products), Jesus Gonzalez (WBT De Mexico SA De CV), David Castellucci (Kenneth Castellucci & Associates), Joshua Levinson (Artistic Tile), Daniel Wood (Lurvey Landscape Supply), Kent Barnow (U.S. Stone Industries), Brenda Edwards (TexaStone Quarries), Bernie Van Etten III (Murphy Marble Co.), Jon Lancto (Big Fish Consulting), Bob Zavagno (Cleveland Marble Mosaic Co.), David Carnevale (Carnevale & Lohr), Buddy Ontra (Ontra Stone Concepts), Michael Schlough (Park Industries), Michael Picco (PICCO Engineering), Kathy Spanier (Coldspring), Herwig Callewier (Beltrami N.V.) and Duane Naquin (Stone Interiors East).

For more information, visit naturalstoneinstitute.org.