The Carpet and FabriCare Institute to Host Education Day

The Carpet and FabriCare Institute will host its Southern California Regional Education Day on April 29, 2017, at The Academy of Textiles & Flooring in Anaheim, Calif. The one-day symposium will feature specialized business strategies, hands-on technical workshops, and keynote presentations by industry experts.

Nate Seward, president of Criterion Environmental, will present “The Facts About CAL OSHA & Green Cleaning,” designed to educate business owners on CAL OSHA policies for carpet cleaners and restorers. Lisa Wagner, second generation rug-care specialist and one of the owners of Blatchford’s San Diego Rug Cleaning Co., and business consultant Mark Kennedy will present “Today’s Best Marketing Strategies in the Cleaning Industry," which will teach attendees how to achieve strategic marketing that appeals to clients and increases customer loyalty. Cole Pasjuta, head trainer at GlassRenu, and Cody Thomas, chief operating officer at GlassRenu, will present tips on maintaining glass clarity and solutions for removing hard water stains.

Admission for Carpet and FabriCare Institute members is free. General admission will be $49.

For more information, visit http://cficonnects.org.