CRI Releases Carpet Installation Standards Video with Spanish Translation

The Carpet and Rug Institute, Inc. (CRI) recently launched instructional videos with a Spanish translation component to support its 104/105 installation standards for commercial and residential carpet. These updates will enable CRI to more effectively reach carpet installers and enhance customer satisfaction.

“CRI and its members are very proud of the wide use of the 104/105 carpet installation standards,” said Joe Yarbrough, president of CRI. “The new video and Spanish translation components will ensure the CRI guidelines continue to serve as the industry’s gold standard resource for carpet installation.”

CRI’s 104/105 carpet installation standards were updated in 2015 to address new carpet products, materials, and technologies in the market and are available as a free download in PDF and multiple mobile formats.

For more information, visit www.carpet-rug.org.