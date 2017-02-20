DriTac Appoints Two Regional Sales Managers

DriTac Flooring Products recently announced the appointments of Brett Butler and Jeff Feller as regional sales managers for the Southwest and Midwest regions respectively. Both Butler and Feller come to DriTac with over 20 years of experience working with manufacturers, distributors, and contractors in the flooring industry. Butler has worked for several wood flooring coatings manufacturers, and Feller has had sales roles with various domestic and international flooring producers. Butler and Feller will be responsible for sales and service to all DriTac customers in their regions.

“Brett and Jeff bring a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the DriTac team,” said Chuck Hall, senior vice president of sales. “They are a great fit for our valued customer base and will have tremendous success growing sales of our expanding line of flooring installation solutions.”

For more information, call (973) 614-9000 ext. 243, email jlio@DriTac.com, or visit www.DriTac.com.