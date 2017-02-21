Bosch GLI18V-1900 and -1900 C Offer Cordless Floodlights with Lasting Power

This light can run up to eight hours in 50% mode or four hours in 100% mode, and the two brightness settings offer lighting levels at 1000 lumens or 1900 lumens. The frame is compact and weighs less than two lbs. The GLI18V-1900 C offers the added advantage of tough water and dust resistant construction. Users have the flexibility to select a variety of positions to effectively illuminate any large space, the 120-degree angle adjustment offering five positions. Set up is quick and easy thanks to adjustability and standard 5/8 in. tripod thread.

The GLI18V-1900 C offers Bluetooth connectivity accessed through a corresponding app. In addition to controlling the light, the connectivity function allows the user to manage several lights simultaneously with one click. The two-way Bluetooth transfer chip ensures low power consumption between the light and a smart phone.

