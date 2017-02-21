ACI and The Women in Concrete Alliance to Host Workforce Summit

In conjunction with the Women in Concrete Alliance (WICA), the American Concrete Institute (ACI) will host a Workforce Innovation Summit at the upcoming Concrete Convention and Exposition in Detroit, Mich., on Wed., March 29. Addressing the question, “Do we have the right labor force for the jobs that will exist in 10 years?” attendees will learn about an effective diversity strategy, and what is working and what is hurting progress. The session will provide attendees with an understanding of actions that can be taken to drive progress in organizations.

“Building on the success of similar gatherings in South America, the Women in Concrete Alliance Steering Committee is excited to be able to host an event for the concrete industry that shares insight on today’s changing workforce,” said Kimberly Kayler, WICA co-founder and ACI board of direction member. “Through the sponsorship of the American Concrete Institute and Baker Concrete Construction, we have been able to assemble leading-edge speakers that will not only educate, but provide practical guidance on how to thrive in today’s global workplace environment.”

In addition to a keynote session and roundtable forums led by Pam Jeffords, a partner at Mercer and a global expert on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the morning will include commentary and insight from industry leaders related to key issues facing the concrete industry, including: research updates on the status of the industry; talent acquisition and workforce retention; opportunities for women; the future labor force; and generational differences.

The session will also include an update from Sefla Naomi Fuhrman on her recent doctoral research focused on women in nontraditional occupations, specifically in the concrete-construction industry. She will share why women’s participation remains low, discuss tactics to address the shortage, and examples of support for women.

Registration is required for this free event, using the promo code WICA. The event is designed for all levels of the concrete industry and both men and women are encouraged to attend. Registration is open online through March 16th, 2017.

For more information, visit www.womeninconcretealliance.org or www.concrete.org.