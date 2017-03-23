Subfloor Preparation at USG Events

USG held a series of Performance Flooring Symposiums last August and September, offering architects and flooring contractors the latest information on the company’s range of subfloor prep products as well as industry roundtable discussions on solutions to floor prep problems, concrete contamination and more.

The one-day events were held in New York City; northern New Jersey; Baltimore/Washington, D.C.; Chicago/Libertyville, Ill.; downtown Chicago and Seattle/Tacoma, Wash. These symposiums were hosted at local Carpenters Training Centers, courtesy of INSTALL, and at USG facilities for the Chicago dates.

USG experts were on hand to present Moisture Mitigation and Acoustical Floors: Fire & Sound CEUs. The industry roundtables featured Timothy Murphy of Mineralogy, Inc., who also presented “Concrete Contamination/Importance of Core Sampling”; and Lew Migliore of LGM and Associates, who also presented “Proactive Solutions to Common Floor Prep Problems.”

The products showcased during USG’s Performance Flooring portfolio review included the company’s self-leveling underlayments, patch and skim coats, and moisture mitigation products. Demos and facility tours rounded out the event.

For more information, visit usg.com.