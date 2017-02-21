Bostik’s Climb Adhesive for Hardwood Walls, Stairs

Bostik presents Climb, a one-component, easy-gunning, non-sag adhesive specifically formulated for installing hardwood planks and blocks on interior, above-grade walls and stair tread caps. While Climb cures quickly to form a tenacious bond to wood, it is designed not to bond with most finishes on prefinished hardwood, tread caps or risers making it easy to remove from the finish even after curing.

Additionally, Climb remains tough yet flexible for extreme durability for the life of the installation. It helps reduce stair squeaking and minimizes the sound of footsteps on stairs as well. Climb has 0% solvents, low VOC, and low odor, and may contribute toward LEED points, the company noted.

