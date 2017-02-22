Floor Install NewsFlooring Underlayment and CushionProductsMoisture Problems and Solutions

Mapeguard UM from MAPEI Equalizes Vapor Pressure

February 22, 2017
MAPEI introduces Mapeguard UM, a crack-suppression, waterproofing and vapor-pressure-equalizing underlayment membrane approved for use with latex-modified mortars as part of a warranted system for the installation of ceramic tile and natural stone.

Because Mapeguard UM equalizes vapor pressure, it can be applied over young concrete in fast-track construction or concrete with high-relative humidity. The lightweight membrane can also be applied over single-layer plywood floors. The uniquely engineered tri-layered design of Mapeguard UM absorbs lateral stress from the substrate without transferring this force to the tile or stone, which maintains exceptional bonds.

For more information, visit www.mapei.com.

