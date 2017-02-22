NWFA Expo Named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Trade Shows

For the fifth year in a row, the National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) Wood Flooring Expo has been recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing shows in the U.S. by Trade Show Executive magazine. Trade Show Executive (TSE) recognizes the fastest-growing trade shows and selects winners based on the percentage of growth in each of the following categories: net square feet, number of exhibiting companies, and number of attendees. NWFA has been recognized in one or more of these categories each year since 2012.

“This is very rewarding recognition, especially as it’s for five years in a row,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO, NWFA. “Since completely rebuilding the show in 2012, it’s clear our Expo is delivering a strong return on investment for both our exhibitors and attendees. We look forward to exceeding expectations this year when we bring the show to Phoenix.”

The 2017 Wood Flooring will be held April 11-14 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

For more information, visit www.nwfaexpo.org.