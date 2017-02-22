Square Scrub Introduces New Blue Tile & Grout Pad

Square Scrub recently introduced its new and improved blue tile and grout pad. This new pad is made with the same blue scrubbing material as the pads used for Square Scrub’s Doodle Scrub. An intergrated Velcro backing extends the life of the pad and reduces slippage. In comparison to the old green pads, the blue pads are nearly 1/2 in. thicker, have longer, stiffer bristles to scrub deeper, and clean twice as well as the old pads. Blue pads are available for all EBG machines in sizes 28 in., 20 in., and 10 in.

For more information, call (800) 557-6822 or visit www.squarescrub.com.