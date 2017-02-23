InstaFloor Announces New West Coast Distributor for InstaLay

InstaFloor North America recently announce that BR Funsten and Tom Duffy has been appointed as the latest distributors for InstaLay, a self-adhesive flooring installation system. The company will begin distribution from its 28 locations across Calif., Ariz. and Nev.

“We are extremely excited about the collaboration with a company of the size and standing of BR Funsten and Tom Duffy,” said Bas van Genderen, managing director of InstaFloor North America. “They see great potential in the unique InstaLay range and we look forward to a successful working partnership that will further develop its market share.”

Environmentally friendly InstaLay is manufactured using rubber crumb from recycled vehicle tires. Normally loose laid, it has a self-adhesive layer which bonds to the flooring surface, making installation, fast, clean and economical.

For more information, visit www.instafloorna.com or http://brfunsten.com.