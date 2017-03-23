Prosoco EK Select Cleaner Earns EPA Label

Prosoco’s EK Select, a phosphate-free interior cleaner and degreaser for use on soiled stone, tile, masonry and metal panels, has now officially earned the EPA’s Safer Choice label. This means that every ingredient in the product has been reviewed by EPA scientists, is safer for people and the planet, meets EPA safer product standards and is effective. EK Select is easy-to-use and water rinse-able, the company noted.

prosoco.com