Bosch Rolls Out CORE18V Tool Battery

March 23, 2017
The new Bosch CORE18V battery is engineered to offer maximum power and performance while minimizing weight, the company said. The battery delivers up to 20 percent longer runtime than previous-generation Bosch 6.0 Ah batteries and up to 50 percent longer than 5.0 Ah cells in extreme applications. Bosch CORE18V batteries provide 100 percent compatibility with all 18-volt Bosch Lithium-ion tools and chargers.

boschtools.com

