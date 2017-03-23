Hard Surface Flooring InstallationResidential FlooringFlooring Installation Tools

Makita Vacuum in Corded, Cordless Mode

Makita corded/cordless vacuum
March 23, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring contractors / flooring installers / vacuum
Reprints
No Comments

Makita introduces a vacuum that offers both corded and cordless operation: the 18V X2 LXT Lithium-Ion (36V) Cordless/Corded 2.1 Gallon HEPA Filter Dry Vacuum, model XCV04Z. In cordless operation, the XCV04Z delivers up to 65 minutes of continuous run time on low setting and 30 minutes on high setting, with 74 CFM and 36” water lift of suction. In corded operation, the vacuum delivers 127 CFM and 96” water lift.

makitatools.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.