Makita Vacuum in Corded, Cordless Mode

Makita introduces a vacuum that offers both corded and cordless operation: the 18V X2 LXT Lithium-Ion (36V) Cordless/Corded 2.1 Gallon HEPA Filter Dry Vacuum, model XCV04Z. In cordless operation, the XCV04Z delivers up to 65 minutes of continuous run time on low setting and 30 minutes on high setting, with 74 CFM and 36” water lift of suction. In corded operation, the vacuum delivers 127 CFM and 96” water lift.

makitatools.com