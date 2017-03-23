Advance Presents Two Newest Scrubbers
March 23, 2017
Advance, a Nilfisk brand, presents the Advance SC250 Battery Micro Scrubber, a compact machine for cleaning small, high traffic areas. The Advance SC250 joins the SC100 Upright Scrubber in the Advance micro scrubber category. The cord-electric SC100 and lithium battery-powered SC250 scrubbers are specifically designed to quickly and effectively clean small, high-traffic spaces, leaving cleaning professionals with more time to address larger cleaning tasks.
