Advance Presents Two Newest Scrubbers

Advance SC250 Battery Micro Scrubber
March 23, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring care and maintenance / flooring contractors / flooring installers
Advance, a Nilfisk brand, presents the Advance SC250 Battery Micro Scrubber, a compact machine for cleaning small, high traffic areas. The Advance SC250 joins the SC100 Upright Scrubber in the Advance micro scrubber category. The cord-electric SC100 and lithium battery-powered SC250 scrubbers are specifically designed to quickly and effectively clean small, high-traffic spaces, leaving cleaning professionals with more time to address larger cleaning tasks.

advance-us.com

