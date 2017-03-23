FCI Installation Industry News: March 2017

Laticrete Supercap Offers Ready-Mix Service

Laticrete Supercap, a leading manufacturer of quality self-leveling materials delivered through patented pump truck technology, announced that it is introducing a new turnkey service called Supercap Ready-Mix Delivery.

Supercap Ready-Mix Service will deliver its premium cementitious self-leveling underlayment directly to a jobsite, wet out of the hose. The benefits are convenient hassle-free service, consistent quality, increased jobsite safety, OSHA silica dust compliance and unmatched volume, the company said.

“It’s ideal for certain general contractors, concrete contractors and flooring contractors who self-perform much of their concrete work. They can now get access to the Laticrete Supercap System and still control their labor, costs and schedules. With our new Ready-Mix service, qualified contractors can access our pump truck technology by the project and pay for what they use wet out of the hose. They don’t need to own or buy a truck,” said Laticrete Supercap president Douglas Metchick.

Chad Love, Laticrete Supercap director of sales, stated, “It made a lot of sense to introduce this proven delivery model with Laticrete Supercap. We’re the only company in North America that has a mobile blending truck pouring self-leveling underlayment on the jobsite. The only thing that goes in the building is the hose. This means none of the hassles of small bags on large projects which translates to a cleaner, safer jobsite with zero added silica dust contamination. That helps GCs comply with the new OSHA silica dust rules set to be in force in July 2017.”

For more information, visit laticretesupercap.com.



In Memoriam: Nelson Fishman

Nelson Fishman, long-time CEO and chairman of Fishman Flooring Solutions, passed away in Baltimore on Dec. 4, 2016.

“Nelson Fishman was an outstanding steward of our business for more than 50 years,” said Bob Wagner, president and CEO of Fishman Flooring Solutions. “His leadership was instrumental in transforming Fishman from a company that focused on distributing sewing thread into the leading distributor of flooring installation products that it is today.”

Nelson Fishman joined his family’s business in 1958, after a short career in public accounting and the Army. He retired in May 2012 after all outstanding shares of the firm’s stock were purchased by its employees, making the company 100-percent employee owned.



In Memoriam: Jim Lee

James “Jim” Lee, founder of Professional Flooring Supply (PFS), a company dedicated to providing the floor covering professional with the highest quality installation tools and materials, passed away at his home in Granbury, Texas, on December 9, 2016. He was 84.

Under his leadership, Lee grew PFS from a single store in Fort Worth, which opened in 1977, into a leading distributor of flooring installation products in Texas. The company now has 15 branches in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

“Jim Lee built the foundation of our business based on three things: a drive to succeed, acting with integrity in everything he did and persistence in the face of difficult challenges,” said Dan Lee, CEO of Professional Flooring Supply. “Those three things are fundamental to our business success today and are guiding the second and third generations of our family as they lead the company.”

Throughout his career in the floor covering industry, which began in the 1950s, Lee was an active participant in industry affairs, because he believed in the importance of giving back to the flooring industry. He served as president and member of the board of directors of the National Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD). In addition, he was a founder of the Floor Installation Association of North America (FIANA), serving 10 years as president and director of the association after retiring from PFS.



INSTALL Receives Support for Subfloor Prep Program

INSTALL, the International Standards and Training Alliance, has collaborated with nine industry-leading substrate and underlayment manufacturers on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU signifies a collective industry endorsement of INSTALL’s Substrate Prep Certification program.

The program is a collaborative effort between INSTALL and its manufacturer partners. It requires that each manufacturer specify that the installer of their underlayment products be an INSTALL certified installer or equal. After this, and the successful completion of manufacturer proprietary testing, the installation will be eligible for an extended product warranty.

The manufacturers partnered in this effort include: AC Tech, Ardex Americas, CMP Specialty Products – CGM, Inc., H.B. Fuller/Tec, MAPEI, Schönox, Sika, UFloor Systems and USG.

John McGrath Jr., INSTALL executive director, noted, “The successful completion of this certification proves that the installer is a knowledgeable and dependable substrate prep expert. Every floorcovering installation requires awareness, knowledge and skill with substrate prep, and we believe that this will become our most popular INSTALL certification.”

By endorsing the new program, the manufacturer partners agreed upon the following testing criteria: four-hour orientation to ensure awareness of industry and the certification’s standards; 100-question written test requiring knowledge of substrate evaluation, products and the installation; and multiple skill set demonstrations showing mastery of mixing, skim coating, ramping, self-leveling and proper use of tools.

For more information, visit installfloors.org.



NWFA, Mohawk Flooring Partner

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has recently launched a new partnership with Mohawk Flooring after they adopted NWFA University into the Mohawk University to fulfill wood floor training for their customers.

“Mohawk is pleased to be working with the NWFA in providing our valued retail partners with best-in-class training focused on successfully selling, positioning and installing Mohawk’s hard surface products,” said Susan Hahn, Mohawk’s director of new business development. “We look forward to growing this partnership throughout 2017 as we bring value to the marketplace and to our customers through this integrated training program.”

Recently, Brett Miller, NWFA vice president of education and certification, and Stephanie Owen, NWFA director of education, attended the Mohawk Flooring show in order to launch this new partnership as well as to run training demonstrations on the show floor.

“Everyone who came by our booth was very excited about the opportunity to get their employees engaged with online wood floor training,” said Miller.

This was NWFA’s first time participating in the Mohawk Flooring show, as well as its first opportunity to share NWFA University with Mohawk’s customers. “We gained several new NWFA members from the show and continued to fulfill our mission of ensuring the industry is being educated,” Milled added.

For more information, visit nwfa.org.



Barrett Tapped as New CEO of Haines

Haines has promoted Michael Barrett from chief logistics officer to president and CEO as part of a planned transition following Bruce Zwicker’s decision to retire after 13 years with the company.

“Our Board of Directors, including Bruce, see this as the right time to transition leaders and renew our focus on growth and leadership in the floor covering industry. Haines finished 2016 strong, completing the CMH integration, creating new programs for our customers and suppliers, and building a strong management team,” stated Pierce Dunn, Chairman of the Board for Haines. “The Board and our shareholders see opportunities for Haines to continue to improve service for customers and create more value for suppliers. We are thankful for Bruce’s 13 years of service, and have confidence in Mike’s continued leadership in his new role.”

Barrett joined Haines in February 2015 to lead all Haines operations including the company’s customer service, purchasing, warehouse and fleet operations. He has worked with teams across Haines making several operational improvements, including inventory optimization. Prior to Haines, Barrett’s career included successive leadership positions running operations and customer service at QVC, Dollar Tree, Fingerhut, CVS and Sonoco Products Co. He holds a B.A. in Operations Management from Auburn University and has attended classes at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Haines has a proud long-standing tradition of service. We remain dedicated to delivering the best products and services by connecting customers with reliable suppliers and employees with great careers. I am honored to lead Haines in continuing to serve our tight-knit community. Along with the entire team at Haines, I thank Bruce for his tireless leadership and wish him well in retirement,” stated Barrett.

“Being a part of Haines, working closely with our customers, our suppliers and our dedicated employees has been a highlight of my career. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and see a bright future for Haines and its extended family of customers and suppliers. I have no doubt Mike and the Haines team will be successful in finding new and better ways to serve our industry,” added Zwicker.

For more information, visit jjhaines.com.



Bostik Launches New App for Android, iOS

Bostik recently launched a mobile app available for both Android and iOS platforms. The Bostik Construction USA mobile app is a jobsite specification tool developed to assist architects, construction professionals and do-it-yourselfers with construction adhesive selection and installation advice.

This free to download app features the Bostik Grout Calculator, Bostik training videos, and product catalogs. The program also includes direct links to technical support and Safety Data Sheet Requests. The mobile app supports iOS, Android and Windows devices.

“This mobile app offers customers a quick and convenient way to access information about Bostik products,” stated Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “We want our customers to have access to the most up-to-date information anytime, anywhere. It will become a permanent part of any contractor’s specification tool-kit.”

The app was created under the direction of Chris Eichman, marketing communications manager, who stated: “You can find your local ceramic or hardwood rep, watch the most recent training video or create quick and accurate grout coverage estimates in just minutes.”

For more information, visit bostik.com/us.



MoldingsOnline Merges with Artistic Finishes

MoldingsOnline, a division of Artistic Finishes, has merged with its parent company. A press releases announcing the move stated: “By marrying the new technologies and processes of MoldingsOnline with our Artistic Finishes craft, we can reinforce our reputation of quality products that we have worked so diligently to build.

“The fusion of Artistic Finishes and MoldingsOnline, now simply known as Artistic Finishes, creates an easier one-stop-shop for our customers. With this merge, we will continue to give our retailers and craftsmen the Artistic Finishes experience: The Perfect Finish. Every Time.”

Cassie Alverson, Artistic Finishes director of sales and marketing, noted, “Our brand transformation embodies where the company is today and our vision for the future of Artistic Finishes. Merging MoldingsOnline to the legacy company Artistic Finishes reflects our foundational style of the credible quality our customers have been provided for over 30 years, as well as our modern strategy going forward. By combining the two organizations it creates more efficient processes and allows for us to amplify new product innovation to better service our customers in the flooring market.”

Find out more at secure.artfinishes.com.



FCICA CIM Scholarship Winners Named

FCICA, the Flooring Contractors Association, in cooperation with Ardex Americas and nora systems, recently announced the winner of the final Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship for 2016.

The scholarship, which was developed to support installation managers as they seek to elevate themselves on their professional paths, was awarded to Erin Albrecht of J&R Tile, San Antonio, Texas. As the recipient of this award, she will have the opportunity to complete the only flooring installation manager training available, free of charge.

“Ardex is pleased to support the CIM program through the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship,” said Seth Pevarnik, Ardex director of technical service. “Not only does Ardex believe in the value of the certification; it is something that Bruce had extreme passion for, as he was an integral part of its creation and development.”

In addition, INSTALL announced the winner of the 2016 INSTALL Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Scholarship in partnership with FCICA. The scholarship was awarded to John Kasper, employed by INSTALL Warranty Contractor Groome Floor Coverings Inc.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with INSTALL to elevate installation managers’ skills through the scholarship program,” said Kelly Fuller, director of education, FCICA. “It speaks to INSTALL and its members’ commitment to improving industry standards and their skill sets.”

Judges for the scholarship program included Fuller as well as John McGrath, executive director of INSTALL and Tom Lutz, marketing director of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters/director of INSTALL Michigan. “Kasper was awarded the CIM training scholarship because he embodies a high level of commitment to INSTALL practices and ways of doing things,” said Lutz.

Kasper, a dispatcher of 15 installers stated, “Through this opportunity I will be able to improve my skill set to better meet project management needs of the journeymen as well as my company as a whole.”

McGrath added, “This is our second year for the scholarship program and we will continue to encourage professional development through this educational opportunity in the years to come.”

To learn more about the CIM program, visit fcica.com/CIM.



NTCA Hires Spanish-Speaking Presenter

The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has hired Luis Bautista, owner of Master Tilesetter in Arlington, Texas, as its newest workshop trainer/presenter. Bautista, originally from Honduras, is a native Spanish speaker, and will present nine NTCA Tile & Stone Workshops in 2017 to Spanish-speaking attendees.

Bautista has owned NTCA-member Master Tilesetter (mastertilesetter.com) for 20 years, specializing in beautiful, luxurious and custom bathrooms and kitchens. “Our mission is to go the extra mile to provide a detailed quality service, customized for client satisfaction,” he said. Bautista also works in the mission fields in Spanish-speaking countries and will make several trips to Honduras and Guatemala with his wife Susan, in 2017.

NTCA committed to bringing on a Spanish-language presenter to attract attendees who may not be fluent in English to workshop events. This initiative was galvanized when NTCA took part in the Installation Summit in Dallas last summer, and the lack of installers was explored.

“At this Summit, one key area identified to help the growth of flooring installers was the Spanish community,” said Jim Olson, NTCA assistant executive director. “As a response, the NTCA translated the Trowel & Error video and the NTCA Reference Manual into Spanish. In 2017, the NTCA will offer Spanish Workshops for the first time.”

In addition, Bautista will present in Spanish during the Coverings 2017 conference program at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Fla., April 4-7. He can be reached by calling (817) 454-2407 or emailing eljefebautista@sbcglobal.net.



Loxcreen Rebrands as M-D Pro

Loxcreen Flooring Group has rebranded as M-D Pro. According to a release announcing the change: “With so many well-known brands under the M-D Building Products umbrella, the time was right to consolidate and simplify [the company’s] professional market presence under the newly created M-D Pro name.

“A brand new logo will replace Loxcreen Flooring Group on all future product labels, marketing materials, social media, as well as a new website that is currently in development: www.mdpro.com,” the release went on to state.

According to Joe Comitale, M-D Pro president, “The new logo was designed to honor the history of the M-D brand but also to clearly distinguish it from the traditional retail channels that M-D is best known for. The M-D Pro business has a separate and autonomous management team that works closely with the senior management of M-D while at the same time taking advantage of the expertise and specialization that the professional side of the business demands.”

Steven LaGrou, M-D Pro vp sales and marketing, added, “It is extremely exciting for the Loxcreen Flooring Group brands to continue the evolution into the M-D family by changing the name to M-D Pro. The Loxcreen Flooring Group being an integral part of such a large, century-old, well-respected and recognizable organization such as M-D will certainly help us achieve our objective of brand consolidation, simplification and recognition.”

M-D Pro will be the brand name for all professional accessory product lines moving forward, with one exception. M-D is also the owner of the decade-old Prova brand of ceramic and stone installation accessories. “Prova was the only other brand that we decided to keep and promote due to its established brand equity, its great potential for growth in the marketplace and its overall meaning to the product line,” noted Julia Vozza, M-D Pro marketing manager.



Fishman Acquires Fisher Flooring Supply

Fishman Flooring Solutions has expanded its footprint into Northwestern Pennsylvania with the purchase of Fisher Flooring Supply in Erie, Pa. Fisher Flooring Supply has been distributing products to flooring installers in the Erie market since 1981. Fisher Flooring Supply is Fishman’s third acquisition in the past four years.

“Over the past three decades, Fisher President Chuck Klein has built an outstanding business and we’re grateful for the opportunity to take his success to an even higher level by delighting our new customers with our products and service,” said Bob Wagner, president and CEO of Fishman Flooring Solutions. “Fisher is an excellent fit for Fishman and is the latest example of our firm executing its three-part strategic plan for growth: expanding our product lines, growing our business organically and acquiring established companies in new territories.”

Fisher Flooring Supply customers will benefit from the technologies Fishman uses to operate its business, Wagner said. These include an advanced website, remote access to customer information, advanced truck routing and state-of-the-art purchasing capability, which enables special orders to be filled quickly.

The newly acquired branch will operate under the name Fishman Flooring Solutions. Klein will continue to be involved with the day-to-day aspects of the business. In addition to its newly-acquired Erie branch, Fishman currently serves the Pennsylvania flooring installation marketplace from locations in Allentown, Harrisburg, Hollidaysburg, and Pittsburgh (Bridgeville), as well as Cherry Hill, N.J.

For more information, visit lfishman.com.



NAFCD Honors 2016 Award Winners

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) recently announced the winners of its NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award, NAFCD Leadership in Action Award, and NAFCD Growth Award.

The NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have shown exceptional leadership and made outstanding contributions that have led to expanding the vision of the floor covering distribution channel. Lucky Burke of Readers Wholesale in Houston, and Dennis Cook and Melinda McChesney of Gilford•Johnson based in Jeffersonville, Ind., were the 2016 recipients of the award.

The NAFCD Leadership in Action Award recognizes individuals for the positive impact and meaningful contributions they have made to their company’s success. Recipients of the 2016 Leadership in Action Reward were: Russ Rogg of Metroflor Corp. in Norwalk, Conn., Shawn Gagg of Jaeckle Distributors in Madison, Wisc., and Mike Barrett of J.J. Haines based in Glen Burnie, Md.

The NAFCD Growth Award is presented to a member who has had a positive impact on the association over the past year. Heidi Cronin of The Cronin Co. in Portland, Ore., was presented with the 2016 NAFCD Growth Award.

Visit www.NAFCD.org for more information and to view all past NAFCD award recipients.



I4F Becomes ‘Substantial’ Shareholder in Classen

Innovations4Flooring (I4F) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Classen Group. As part of the agreement, I4F has become a substantial shareholder in Classen Intellectual Property GmbH (Classen IP). The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

In addition to his position as CEO of I4F, John Rietveldt also becomes managing director of Classen IP. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Hannig, chairman Classen Group, and Arne Loebel, managing director Classen Group, maintain their current roles as directors at Classen IP.

This strategic partnership will leverage both companies’ respective strengths in flooring innovation as well as patent portfolios. Commenting on the new partnership, I4F said in statement, “Clear synergies exist between I4F and Classen IP. We see Classen as a leading producer and innovator in flooring technologies that, when combined with our innovations and business development, will deliver outstanding new flooring technology solutions for the future.”

In a separate release, Välinge noted of its own previous agreement with Classen: “Välinge and Classen have, in accordance with the Cross License Agreement signed between the parties in January 2012, agreed that Välinge shall act as sole licensor for the combined Välinge/Classen patents and will offer licenses on all laminate, wood and lvt fold down systems as patented and developed by the parties.

“Classen’s agreement with I4F does not affect the exclusive rights Classen has granted Välinge under the Cross License Agreement. Neither does it affect existing Välinge licensees’—who are covered by the cross license—right to manufacture and supply fold down products with protection under the relevant Classen patents.”



W.F. Taylor, Spray-Lock Partner for Marketing

W.F. Taylor and Chattanooga-based Spray-Lock, a leading manufacturer of spray-based adhesives, announced that the companies have entered into a strategic marketing alliance for the companies’ “innovative and environmentally friendly adhesives for light construction and floor covering installations.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Taylor and Spray-Lock will create an alliance through which each company will market the other’s adhesives as a complement to their conventional product lines. As a result, both companies will have the ability to present information on a broader, more diverse selection of trowel and spray applied adhesives to their customers.

“Taylor has always been at the forefront of technology and innovation when it comes to adhesives, and this strategic alliance with Spray-Lock is no different,” said Dan Pelton, CEO of Taylor. “By marketing our adhesive products together, Taylor will now have a product portfolio that can serve as a single source for innovative, environmentally friendly adhesives capable of meeting every need of our customers, regardless of the installation variables.”

Fred Land, president and CEO of Spray-Lock, continued, “Forming a marketing alliance with Taylor is a win-win for both companies and our customers. While our Spray-Lock Technology offers the fastest, most efficient flooring adhesive solution for today’s fast-track building process, we also understand there are installations where a Taylor adhesive is a better fit for certain needs our customers have from time to time. On these occasions, Spray-Lock will promote and recommend Taylor’s adhesives for these installations.”

For more information, visit wftaylor.com and spraylock.com.



Fuse Alliance Announces NTCA Partnership

Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, has entered a partnership with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). The NTCA will provide Fuse Alliance members with technical and business consulting services centered on ceramic tile and natural stone including industry trends, standards and best practices.

“The NTCA is proud to be selected as an approved trade association partner with the Fuse Alliance network as our association seeks contractors who are committed to providing quality installations and business best practices,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of the NTCA. “Fuse members have a proven track record of success, and our trained and professional staff will be available to help them improve their knowledge and stay informed on new technology and standards in the tile industry. We are excited about this opportunity.”

Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance, stated, “We are thrilled to be a conduit to the NTCA for our members and their businesses so that we can support growth in this specific category.”

For more information, visit tile-assn.com and fusealliance.com.



Tiny Homes to Be Featured at Coverings Showcase

Attendees of Coverings, set for April 4-7 in Orlando, Fla., will be able to watch leading designers and contractors install tile in tiny homes for the 8th annual Installation Design Showcase (IDS). The live-action demonstration and exhibit will feature three tiny homes being installed with tile over the course of the show by master installers, incorporating material from industry-leading tile and stone manufacturers.

“The Installation Design Showcase is continually praised by show attendees for exemplifying design trends and the importance of proper installation techniques—it is a huge draw for trade professionals,” said Alena Capra, Coverings’ industry ambassador and alumna designer of the IDS program. “One of the best aspects of this year’s showcase is that the spaces will be actual houses, serving a purpose that will be appreciated well beyond the show dates.”

Adam Money, developer of Orlando Lakefront—the tiny homes community partnering with Coverings for the initiative—said he plans to incorporate the spaces into a Lakefront Bed & Breakfast. “Tile is incredibly versatile, and we’re delighted to help promote the material as something that can cover the floor—and all four walls—of a residential space,” he added.

Design teams led by principles from The Georgia Pear Interiors, Kim Lewis Designs and bluetreehome will be paired with installers who hold Five Star Recognition from the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and certification from the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF). John Cox, president of Cox Tile and technical consultant for the Installation Design Showcase, has helped with the collaboration between designers and installers. Materials by Ceramics of Italy, Crossville, Florim USA, Ardex, Laticrete and MAPEI will be used for the project.

Find out more at coverings.com/IDS.



New Hires and Promotions

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has promoted Danielle Harris to international marketing coordinator. Harris, who has been with ACI since 2011, will be responsible for conducting research to confirm existing international markets and identify new markets and trends; coordinating the development of global marketing plans for each of the international regions and beginning the implementation of marketing plans by region. Additionally, she will identify opportunities to further engage with concrete professionals in various global regions.

Bonitz Flooring Group has announce expansion into the Jacksonville, Fla., market. Industry veteran Mike Anderson joins the leadership team and is responsible for the Jacksonville office. Jacksonville will mark the 17th location for Bonitz, which includes divisions in flooring, floor care, ceilings, walls, roof deck systems, cladding and access flooring.

Richard Turner, a 45-year veteran of the carpet industry, has joined the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) as director of technical services and programs. Turner most recently served as the senior manager of sustainability & regulatory affairs at Mohawk Industries. He also has work experience in laboratory management and quality assurance for Mohawk.

Haines has hired Chris Pratt as Haines’ chief sales and marketing officer (CSMO). In this newly created executive position, Pratt will lead the sales and marketing efforts for the three Haines Divisions: Armstrong division, CMH division, and Supplies division. He brings to Haines more than fifteen years of sales and marketing leadership experience.

In a related announcement, Haines announced that Hoy Lanning, Haines’ CSMO for the CMH division, has retired. The company thanked Roy for his “exemplary performance during the integration of CMH into Haines. Through 2017 he will help Chris with his transition.”

Koster American Corp. has appointed Trent Denny as director of sales. With 18 years’ experience in coatings, sales, and operations management, Denny will be responsible for leadership of the company’s nationwide sales force, strategic sales planning and marketing.

The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has hired Allison Morris as advertising, marketing and public relations specialist and social media manager, and Amber Fox as Five Star program director. Morris will work out of NTCA’s Mississippi office. Fox, the daughter of Five Star Contractor member John Wirtz of San Diego, is a passionate advocate of professional tile contracting according to the NTCA.

Siena, a division of Omega Products International that specializes in tile and stone installation products, has hired industry veteran Tom Domenici to serve as architectural & technical manager for the Southern California territory. Domenici has held a variety of sales, technical, and architectural positions throughout the tile industry, most notably at Custom Building Products.

Sika Corp. has announced that Tim Prince and Derek Kulwicki have joined the company’s Interior Finishing team as sales representatives for Colorado and Florida, respectively. Prince has eight years of experience in construction sales and project management. Kulwicki, who has been with Sika for two years, has 25-plus years’ experience as an account manager and territory manager in the building materials and premium millwork industries.

UFloor Systems has named Marvin Williams to the Uzin division as technical sales representative for North Texas. With more than two decades of experience, Williams began his career as a floorcovering installer, then as a sales representative in distribution and manufacturing where he also performed educational training for distribution sales and service personnel.



Bacon Named 2017 NAHB Professional Women Chair

Juli Bacon, owner of JB Consulting Systems LLC and Bacon Maintenance Services LLC in Woodinville, Wash., was recently sworn in as the 2017 chair of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Professional Women in Building (PWB) Council.

“Ensuring that women understand they have a place at the table and helping them find a way to get to that place at the table in construction is really important to me,” said Bacon. “We have a lot of young women wanting to know how to get there, and my goal as the PWB chair is to help them in the most efficient way possible.”

As chair of the PWB Council, Bacon will manage the council’s business and represent the interests of the council members throughout NAHB. Building leadership strategies for women in the construction industry and setting up a mentoring program for women in construction will be Bacon’s focus for 2017 as the council begins the first year of its new strategic plan.

In 2013, Bacon was recognized nationally by her peers with the PWB Woman of the Year award. She has received similar recognition over the years from her local PWB council and local association, and was the Building Industry Association of Washington’s Associate of the Year in 2005.

For more information about Professional Women in Building, visit www.nahb.org/whypwb.



Beaulieu to Partially Shutter Fibers Plant

Citing “a long-term shift from carpet to hard surfaces that has accelerated faster than most predicted,” Beaulieu America has announced a partial closing of its Bridgeport Fibers Plant in Bridgeport, Ala., with 390 employees.

Opened in 1987, the Bridgeport Fibers plant extrudes nylon, polyester and polypropylene fibers, provides heat set and cabling for these fibers, and produces nylon pellets for fiber extrusion. The pellet operation of the facility will remain operational. Extrusion, cabling and heat set operations will be produced at other plants in the company’s portfolio. The timing of the closures is expected to be completed by March 31.

Beaulieu said it is providing support to assist all associates impacted with re-employment and transfers to other Beaulieu operations.

Michael Pollard, president of Beaulieu America, stated, “This has nothing to do with the performance of our people in Bridgeport. Our associates there have performed very well over the years, and we are grateful for their dedication and service. We determined that these short-term changes are necessary to allow us to invest long-term in our commercial, residential carpet and hard surface product offering. We will continue to operate in the Bridgeport area with our Bridgeport Fabrics Plant that allows us to remain connected to the community.”

The Bridgeport Fabrics Plant, with 225 employees, produces primary and secondary backing, post-industrial recycling, and staple fibers. That location has been operational since 1990.

For more information, visit beaulieuflooring.com.



Corporate Floors Launches Apex Surface Care

Corporate Floors, a nationally acclaimed commercial flooring installation and maintenance company celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has announced that its maintenance division is splitting off into its own brand: Apex Surface Care. Effective immediately, this shift aims to eliminate confusion and allow each brand to better serve its clients. There will be no management or personnel changes.

“This change lets each brand focus on what it does best with its respective clients, who have very different needs,” CEO Thomas Holland said of the decision. “The shift also continues Corporate Floors’ ‘inception to reclamation’ holistic approach to flooring, which features one brand focusing on each major stage in a floor’s life. In addition to its existing stone, metal, wood and carpet cleaning services, Apex Surface Care will offer additional services such as white glove housekeeping service and overhead structure cleaning going forward.”

The decision resulted from a yearlong rebranding project that took an in-depth look at the services Corporate Floors provides and the clients it serves. Corporate Floors will continue to serve commercial contractors seeking expert commercial product and installation services in Texas and beyond, while Apex Surface Care will serve commercial facility and property managers with complete building surface care at the local, regional and national level.

For more information, visit goapex.com.



Correction

In the November/December issue of FCI, the wrong photo was used to show waterjet-cut Mannington Nature’s Paths LVT as installed by FCI Installation Awards Commercial Resilient winner Adair Commercial Flooring. Seen here is the correct photo. FCI regrets the error.



Upcoming Events

FCICA 35th Annual Convention—San Antonio, Texas, March 5-8. fcica.com/annual-convention

New York Build 2017— New York, N.Y., March 15-16. newyorkbuildexpo.com

Coverings 2017—Orlando, Fla., April 4-7. coverings.com

NWFA Expo 2017—Phoenix, April 11-14. nwfaexpo.org