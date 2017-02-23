Tile Council of North America Celebrates National Tile Day

This Thursday marks the first U.S. National Tile Day, declared by the Registrar at National Day Calendar to be observed annually every February 23. National Tile Day was originated by Coverings to help raise awareness of the benefits and beauty tile offers consumers. This effort is a lead-up to the Tile Council of North America’s (TCNA) “Why Tile” campaign, which will be announced at Coverings 2017. To celebrate the first National Tile Day, the TCNA will be hosting a Twitterview with Metropolis (@MetropolisMag) at 1:00 pm (EST). Paul Makovsky, Metropolis editor and brand manager and representatives from Ceramics of Italy (@CeramicsofItaly) and Tile of Spain (@TileofSpain) will be talking with Tile Council of North America (@TileCouncil). TCNA will also be holding a Facebook Live event hosted by Interior Design Magazine at 4:00 pm (EST). Allie Weiss, interior design editor and Alena Capra, Coverings ambassador will do a product roundup showing current trends in tile, including black and white, wood-look, stone-look, industrial, mirrored and metallic.

Also local staff in Anderson, S.C., will be taking an after-hours insider tour of Clemson’s new $55 million Football Operations Complex. The 140,000-sq-ft building, not open to the public, features a Death Valley Hill replica, The Paw Journey, a players’ lounge, golf simulator, bowling alley, barber shop, players’ personal laundry room, recruiting war room, and movie theater. The building is expected to receive LEED Silver certification, thanks in part to the tile used in the building, which includes products from Crossville, Dal-Tile, Marazzi, and Iris, and a large tiger paw done in penny round mosaics. TCNA will be offering a live behind-the-scenes look via Facebook Live at its page. Bill Griese, Clemson alum, will provide a play-by-play from behind-the-scenes with Tim Bourret, Tiger Assistant, at 5 p.m. (EST).

For more information, visit www.tcnatile.com.