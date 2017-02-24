FCICA Events Mobile App is Live

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) recently announced the launch of the FCICA Events mobile app for the Commercial Flooring Tradeshow and FCICA’s 35th annual convention, “The Age of Flooring–35 Years with FCICA” which will be held March 5-8 in San Antonio, Texas.

The mobile app provides attendees with resources such as an event schedule where attendees can bookmark favorite events, set reminders, and take notes. The app will also include maps, so attendees can easily find their way to meetings and educational sessions as well as opportunities in the surrounding area, and access to the attendee directory and networking functions allowing them to contact attendees as well as download contact information. Educational session handouts, plus meeting agendas and minutes, will be available for viewing and downloading on the app. The FCICA Events app also hosts an area for event sponsors, tradeshow information for exhibitors and attendees, as well as detailed information for premier exhibitors, silent auction and raffle items, and more.

For more information, call (248) 661-5015 or visit www.fcica.com.