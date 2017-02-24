Jan Ligas Receives 2016 MIA+BSI Natural Stone Scholarship

Jan Ligas, estimator for Wilkstone in Paterson, N.J. was the 2016 recipient of the MIA+BSI Natural Stone Scholarship. The Natural Stone Scholarship covers travel and registration expenses for TISE and is designed to help stone industry professionals gain valuable technical and practical knowledge, meet and network with leading stone professionals, and explore potential opportunities for future leadership.

Ligas joined the staff at Wilkstone in 2014. “I discovered that there was an entire industry behind the marble and granite people used in their home and office décor,” he said. “I rapidly began to see the potential and creativity in the industry and was determined to be a part of this world.”

“Jan is a hardworking man, and we would like to see him become an even greater asset to Wilkstone and the stone industry,” said Joseph Petti, president of Wilkstone. “This scholarship will give him the necessary skills and confidence to further his career and to mentor other young men and women in the future.”

For more information, visit http://wilkstone.com or www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.