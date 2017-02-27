Fishman Named 2016 Powerhold LVT Distributor of the Year

Fishman Flooring Solutions has been named Powerhold LVT Distributor of the Year for 2016 by the Floor Covering Distributor Alliance (FCDA) and its Powerhold brand. In 1999, FCDA members created the Powerhold brand of floor covering supplies to provide professional flooring installers with quality products at competitive prices. The award, which was presented at the FCDA annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nev., recognizes Fishman for its increase in 2016 sales of the Powerhold Gallery Series of luxury vinyl tiles (LVT). This is the second consecutive year Fishman has been honored with the award.

“Winning this award two years in a row underscores the importance of Powerhold’s line of LVT products in our product portfolio,” said Bob Wagner, president and CEO of Fishman Flooring Solutions. “We are fully aware that LVT is the fastest growing flooring category in commercial segments ranging from healthcare to retail to education and we’re taking advantage of that trend.”

For more information, visit www.lfishman.com or www.powerhold.com.