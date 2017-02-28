MIA+BSI Announces 2016 Educator of the Year

Realstone Systems of Troy, Mich., has been named 2016 Educator of the Year for the MIA+BSI Continuing Education Units (CEU) program for the second year in a row. The company presented a total of 76 CEU classes in 2016, a group effort among ten members of the Realstone team led by Shea Quarton, John Striednig, and Jack Millea. 2016 was the strongest year for the CEU program to date, with a total of 485 CEU classes held and 5,126 architects and design professionals educated.

“The MIA+BSI CEU courses allow Realstone Systems the ability to start and maintain many successful architect and designer relationships,” said Kevin Mahoney, vice president of sales. “While we have impactful products, the ability to get them in front of influencers and decision makers is greatly aided by the class offerings.”

Three speakers were also honored for their outstanding efforts in educating architects and designers in 2016. Shea Quarton of Realstone Systems, Cynthia Saxe of European Marble & Granite, and Phil Varlese of M S International each received certificates of recognition for their achievements.

“The CEU program has offered me opportunities to present to and meet with some of the largest and most influential firms in the world,” said Quarton. “Because of this informative course, I have been able to work with some incredible architects and designers who are passionate about using natural stone.”

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.