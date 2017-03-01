IICRC Announces Dates for Second-Annual Summit at Lone Mountain

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will host its second-annual technical conference Aug. 9-11, at Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Mont. Officially called The Summit at Lone Mountain, the conference will feature presentations from industry experts in cleaning, disaster restoration, and flooring inspection.

“The conference will deliver a unique educational experience featuring science-based presentations from technical experts, not salesmen,” said John Downey, editor of the IICRC’s Journal of Cleaning, Restoration & Inspection and Summit coordinator. “Every presentation will focus on topics to help industry professionals grow their businesses and better serve their clients.”

Developed for seasoned professionals, educators, trainers, and consultants, the 2017 conference will feature three concurrent symposiums, one for each of the three primary disciplines served by the IICRC: cleaning, disaster restoration, and flooring inspection. The symposiums will feature peer-reviewed presentations on current issues and challenges facing each industry. Presentations will go through a peer-review process and several will be based on original research and research reviews.

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.