LATICRETE Promotes Lori Carriello to Associate Director

LATICRETE has promoted Lori Carriello to associate director, strengthening its Strategic Account Group. In her new role, Carriello will be assisting with growth initiatives and enhancement of the Strategic Account Group’s success, including specialist training, hiring, and 4DX implementation. Carriello began her career at LATICRETE in 2015 as a distributor sales representative within the Tile & Stone Installation and Care Systems business unit. Prior to joining LATICRETE, Carriello was an independent representative for several flooring industry manufacturers.

“Lori has been a reliable and trusted source since joining LATICRETE, and I’m confident she will continue to succeed in her new, and very well-deserved, position as associate director,” said Susan Dolata, Director of Strategic Account.

For more information, visit https://laticrete.com.