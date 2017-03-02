CFI to Host Flooring Installation Training in Chicago

The International Certified Flooring Installers Association (CFI) will be hosting a two-day course in hardwood/laminate and carpet installation, March 14-15 in Chicago, Ill. The two-day courses focus on hands-on, skills training and knowledge for professional residential flooring installers. Two years of experience is required for the certifications. Installers are welcome to opt out of the certification if the two year requirement cannot be met; however, a minimum of 6 months is required to attend for training only. Hardwood/Laminate topics will include: Factory Finishes, Nail-down, Gluedown, Floating installations, Staple/Cleats, Job Site Evaluation, Grades, Sub-Floors, Effects of Moisture, and Radiant Systems. Carpet topics include: Seaming, Power-Stretching and Wall-Trimming Techniques, Pattern Matching, Correcting Bow, Skew and Pattern Elongation, and Stair Upholstery without the Use of Staples.

Installers are welcome to bring their own hand tools if preferred; however, tools will be provided for testing and training. Knee pads are recommended as preference and availability may vary. Each class costs $495, which includes training, certification, and one year membership to the CFI. Costs do not include transportation and accommodations.

For more information, visit http://cfiinstallers.org.