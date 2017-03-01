Ardex Building for Growth in the Americas

Ardex Americas recently announced the expansion of its Dallas, Ga., manufacturing facility to include warehouse and production capabilities in support of both the Ardex and HENRY brands. The 50,000-sq-ft expansion will continue Ardex’s growth strategy, focusing on increased capabilities in manufacturing, training, and customer support.

“Expanding our Georgia facility provides our customers in the Southeast U.S. with a full-service warehouse and production facility,” said Jim Masterson, director of operations. “Producing, storing, and shipping a full line of tiling and flooring materials will allow us to better serve our broad and expanding customer base.”

The expansion includes increased silo capacity, production enhancements, and warehousing services, as well as a new Ardex Academy training center to service customers in the Southeast.

