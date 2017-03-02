Siena Launches Floor Patch SP820

Siena Tile and Stone Installation Products recently launched Floor Patch SP820, a fast-setting polymer-modified, cementitious patching and surface preparation material. SP820 is designed to repair, smooth, ramp, and fill flooring surfaces from feather-edge to 1 in. for surface preparation and installation of many types of finished flooring, such as laminate vinyl tile (LVT), vinyl composition tile (VCT), carpet, wood, tile, laminate, and engineered flooring materials. It works fast, sets-up quickly, and can be sanded smooth in under 30 minutes, which allows for the finished flooring to be installed as soon as one hour from application with no cracking or shrinking of the patched areas.

“When we were first developing the Siena Floor Patch SP820, one of the main attributes that resonated with the market research was the fast setting time,” said Christine Camponovo, director of sales. “Flooring installers need products that save them time and are not complicated. It is very easy to use; just add water and mix. It works fast to create a very smooth surface that is ready for the finished flooring materials in under an hour.”

For more information, visit http://sienaproducts.com.