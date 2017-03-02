Manufacturers to Exhibit at the Commercial Flooring Trade Show

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) recently announced that the 2017 Commercial Flooring Trade Show at the Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk on March 6, will feature 46 manufacturers and flooring industry service providers. The show will be held from 12:30–4:30 p.m. and provide attendees the opportunity to network with technical representatives, learn about new products and solutions, and ask questions.

New this year, the trade show will feature four product demonstrations throughout the event, including: Ardex Americas, HPS Schönox, Koster American, and Protect-All Flooring. Local flooring contractors are also invited to come and spend the afternoon to learn and network. Attendance fee is $99 and includes lunch. A complete list of exhibitors is available online.

The Commercial Flooring Trade Show is one highlight of FCICA’s 35th Annual Convention–The Age of Flooring. The four day event will also feature five educational sessions, industry networking opportunities, and optional tours for attendees to experience the best of San Antonio.

For more information, call (877) 863-2422 or visit www.fcica.com.