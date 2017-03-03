Registration Opens for “Nailer Day” at City Floor Supply

City Floor Supply (CFS) is now accepting registrations for “Nailer Day,” March 16. The free event is open to all hardwood floor contractors and will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the distributor’s new North American Headquarters in King of Prussia, Pa. Representatives from manufacturers will be in attendance, and more than $5000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

As always, the event will host the “Fastest Nailer in the East” contest, sponsored by Aacer Flooring. The competitor who can to nail down 18 sq ft of wood in the least amount of time will claim the title and $500 Grand Prize. City Floor will also hand out cash awards to 2nd and 3rd place finishers. CFS will also hold a team competition and a friends and family contest to give everyone in attendance an opportunity to win. Representatives from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) will also offer one lucky winner a free membership, expo registration, and all access pass to the NWFA University online learning platform.

“We are thrilled to bring back this signature event and host it at our new North American Headquarters,” said Mike Glavin, founder. “This is truly a milestone event for us. During the rebuild, we dreamed of the day when we would be able to reopen our doors and host events such as these.”

This will be the company’s first contractor event at the new facility. Nailer Day attendees will have an opportunity to tour the facility and see the company's new hardwood floor showroom. Everyone will receive event-exclusive discounts and have a chance to win tools, equipment, and other prizes, including a website design and hosting package. CFS will also offer free labor on nailer repairs that day.

For more information, call (800) 737-1786 or visit www.cityfloorsupply.com.