Bruce Newbrough Scholarship Continues in 2017

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) recently announced that Ardex Americas and nora systems. have pledged to continue the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship for the Certified Installation Manager (CIM) program in 2017. The companies will offer four scholarships throughout 2017. Application deadline for the first scholarship is March 20, and will be awarded on March 31.

The Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship was established to provide educational opportunities to floor covering installation managers who demonstrate commitment to and excellence in proper substrate preparation and installation of floor covering. Bruce Newbrough, as Ardex director of technical services, and then applications development, worked to further industry education and training on proper substrate preparation to achieve successful installations.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.