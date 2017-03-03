Lorberbaum Presented with Leonardo International Prize

Jeff Lorberbaum, chairman and CEO of Mohawk Industries, was awarded the 2017 Leonardo International Prize. Awarded annually, the prize spotlights individuals who have distinguished themselves by facilitating cultural and business partnerships between their native countries and Italy. The award was accepted on Lorberbaum’s behalf by Chris Wellborn, president and COO, Mohawk, and Mauro Vandini, CEO of Marazzi, from Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a ceremony, March 2 at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

“I am honored to receive this award on behalf of our entire team,” said Lorberbaum. “This special recognition reflects the outstanding work being done throughout our company by thousands of talented, dedicated people. Everyone at Mohawk is delighted to be a part of the Italian business community, and I am grateful to the Leonardo Committee and President Mattarella for promoting an environment where businesses can flourish.”

In 2013, Mohawk Industries acquired the Marazzi Group, an international, Italian-based ceramic manufacturers. In recent years, the company has invested in technology to create innovative products and expand production capacity at Marazzi’s three Italian facilities.

For more information, visit http://mohawkind.com.